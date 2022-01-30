Boyz singer Steven Cheung and wife divorce after two years of marriage

HONG KONG - Cantopop singer Steven Cheung and his wife Au Man-man have divorced after less than three years of marriage.

Hong Kong news outlet Mingpao reported on Jan 28 that Au announced the divorce on an Instagram story.

"Separation does not mean the end, it just makes life better for everyone. Today we are officially divorced, I sincerely wish you happiness," said the model in a caption set against a photograph of a sunset.

According to Mingpao, Au had hinted at difficulties in the marriage last November, reportedly saying that "the end of a relationship was for a better future".

The couple have two young children aged two and one respectively.

Cheung, known for being one half of Cantopop duo Boyz, has yet to weigh in on the divorce. His most recent post on Instagram, from last Christmas, is a picture of Au and their two sons and a caption praising her for being "hard-working".

Cheung, 37, had caused controversy when he announced his marriage to long-time fan Au in July 2019 when he was still in a relationship with actress April Leung.

At the time, Leung had responded to the news with shock, posting: "May I know what's going on?"

Cheung's clothes were still at her place and he owed her money, she added.

Boyz had been due to reunite in 2019, but backlash to Cheung's news of his new family jinxed the reunion, leaving Cheung to make ends meet - and repay his six-figure debt to Leung - by doing odd jobs at a hotel.