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The incident reportedly happened at Incheon Airport Terminal 2 on Nov 17 as Riize members prepared to board a flight to New York.

SEOUL – A video showing a female fan being forcefully pushed into an airport fixture by a man believed to be accompanying boy band Riize as a manager or security guard has reignited debate over excessive security measures for K-pop stars at airports.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, was reportedly filmed on the morning of Nov 17 in the duty-free area at Incheon Airport Terminal 2 as Riize members prepared to board a flight to New York.

The video shows dozens of fans surrounding the members and filming them with their phones as they walk through the terminal.

Security personnel can be heard telling the crowd to move back and maintain a safe distance.

During the commotion, a man believed to be a manager or security guard pushes a female fan by the arm as she approaches the members, causing her to lose her balance and stumble into a nearby airport fixture.

The footage has drawn mixed reactions online: Critics question the use of physical force, saying that pushing someone hard enough to cause a collision with airport facilities was excessive, regardless of the need for crowd control.

Others highlight the dangers posed by fans crowding around celebrities at airports, saying fans following idols through airports and approaching them at close range could obstruct their movement and put other travellers at risk.

The incident occurred in a restricted area accessible only to ticketed passengers who have cleared departure procedures and authorised airport personnel.

The fans gathered around Riize are believed to have entered the area after purchasing tickets for flights departing around the same time as the group. It remains unclear whether they boarded their scheduled flights or subsequently cancelled their reservations.

The controversy follows previous incidents involving celebrity security personnel at Incheon International Airport.

In May 2023, a security guard accompanying NCT Dream was referred to prosecutors on allegations of injuring a female fan by pushing her during an airport appearance.

In July 2024, security personnel accompanying actor Byeon Woo-seok faced criticism after shining powerful flashlights at passengers and allegedly restricting their movement through the airport.

Following repeated controversies, Incheon International Airport tightened its safety management procedures, including requiring private security companies accompanying celebrities to submit airport-use plans in advance.

However, the airport operator has limited authority to directly sanction private security personnel or enforce crowd control measures. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK