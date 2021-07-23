Bookmark This! Podcast: New books about walking in cities; passage of time

Bookmark This! Ep 23: Walking with Jhumpa Lahiri, Andre Aciman and Natsuko Imamura

16:27 mins

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at three meditative new books about walking in cities and the passage of time:

1. Homo Irrealis by Andre Aciman (0:48)

2. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri (4:56)

3. The Woman In The Purple Skirt by Natsuko Imamura (11:34)

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim and Penelope Lee

Subscribe to Bookmark This! Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWas

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWae

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWan

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4n

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Olivia Ho's stories: https://str.sg/JbhW

Follow Olivia Ho on Instagram: @ohomatopoeia

Read Toh Wen Li's stories: https://str.sg/Jbhm