Bookmark This! Podcast: Lurkers and lingering spirits in Sandi Tan and Zen Cho's new novels

Bookmark This! Ep 22: Lurkers and lingering spirits in Sandi Tan and Zen Cho's new novels

17:38 mins

Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

In the latest episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li look at two new genre-bending novels that mix horror and humour, Lurkers by Singapore-born film-maker Sandi Tan and Black Water Sister by Malaysian author Zen Cho.

Listen at:

1. Lurkers by Sandi Tan (0:35)

2. Black Water Sister by Zen Cho (9:42)

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa'izah Sani

