Bookmark This! Podcast: Feminists take on literary classics

Bookmark This! Ep 20: Feminists take on literary classics
22:17 mins
Synopsis: A monthly literary podcast by The Straits Times featuring titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.
Bro! Tell me about a complicated man. In the Women’s Day episode of this literary podcast, The Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li talk about feminist translations of the male-dominated classics, such as Emily Wilson’s groundbreaking The Odyssey and Maria Dahvana Headley’s swaggering Beowulf.
They also discuss rewrites of tradition like Natalie Haynes' A Thousand Ships, which recounts the Trojan War in myriad women's voices, and Aoko Matsuda's Where The Wild Ladies Are, a fresh spin on Japanese ghost stories.
Listen at:
1. Beowulf, translated by Maria Dahvana Headley (1:21)
2. The Odyssey by Homer, translated by Emily Wilson (11:40)
3. A Thousand Ships, rewritten by Natalie Haynes (16:40)
4. Where The Wild Ladies Are, a 2016 collection of short stories by Aoko Matsuda, translated from Japanese to English in by Polly Barton last year (2020) (18:12)
Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee
Edited by: Penelope Lee
Subscribe to Bookmark This! Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWas
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWae
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWan
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4n
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Olivia's stories: https://str.sg/JbhW
Read Toh Wen Li's stories: https://str.sg/Jbhm