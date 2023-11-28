#PopVultures Podcast

‘Book Club’ Pt 2! Dissecting Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me

Part Two: The horror of how Britney Spears came to be placed under a 13-year-long involuntary conservatorship. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jan Lee
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

Pop diva Britney Spears’ memoir has been a smash hit, selling over 2.4 million copies worldwide in the first week of its release. In our previous episode (Pt 1), host Jan Lee discussed the bombshells the now 41-year-old singer dropped in the first part of her book, including the revelation that former beau, pop star Justin Timberlake, talked her into having an abortion.

Continuing the discussion of the book, part two of the podcast delves into the horrifying story of Britney’s mental breakdown and her eventual entry into an involuntary conservatorship.

It looks at the misogyny and media scrutiny she had to endure and details how her family conspired against her and lured her into a conservatorship that stripped her of the right to make personal and financial decisions for herself.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

