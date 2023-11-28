‘Book Club’ Pt 2! Dissecting Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
Pop diva Britney Spears’ memoir has been a smash hit, selling over 2.4 million copies worldwide in the first week of its release. In our previous episode (Pt 1), host Jan Lee discussed the bombshells the now 41-year-old singer dropped in the first part of her book, including the revelation that former beau, pop star Justin Timberlake, talked her into having an abortion.
Continuing the discussion of the book, part two of the podcast delves into the horrifying story of Britney’s mental breakdown and her eventual entry into an involuntary conservatorship.
It looks at the misogyny and media scrutiny she had to endure and details how her family conspired against her and lured her into a conservatorship that stripped her of the right to make personal and financial decisions for herself.
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
