‘Book Club’ Pt 2! Dissecting Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

Pop diva Britney Spears’ memoir has been a smash hit, selling over 2.4 million copies worldwide in the first week of its release. In our previous episode (Pt 1), host Jan Lee discussed the bombshells the now 41-year-old singer dropped in the first part of her book, including the revelation that former beau, pop star Justin Timberlake, talked her into having an abortion.