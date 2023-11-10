Book Club episode Pt 1! Dissecting Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman In Me

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.
After being freed from a 13-year long conservatorship, pop diva Britney Spears released her highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me on Oct 24. The book is a smash hit and a New York Times best-seller, with 2.4 million copies sold worldwide in just a week. Previously unknown bombshells - like how Spears aborted her child with former flame and pop star Justin Timberlake - dominated headlines.
The book charts the now 41-year-old Spears’ journey to superstardom during her childhood and adolescent years and later details of how fame, failed relationships with stars like Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline and abuse derailed her life and cornered her into an exploitative conservatorship.
She was involuntarily placed under the conservatorship in 2008, during which she lost the ability to make basic decisions about her finances, career, life and medical care. Spears was freed from the conservatorship only in 2021.
In the first of two parts, #PopVultures host Jan Lee, who read the book from cover to cover, shares her most memorable takeaways from the book. Here is what she talks about in Part One.
03:52 Is The Woman In Me well-written or trustworthy? Does Spears show self-reflection and introspection in the book?
09:28 The Justin Timberlake-era of Britney’s life
23:33 Why Britney’s love story with Kevin Federline is tragic from the get-go
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
