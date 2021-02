She is a former Bond girl with several big action blockbusters to her name, but for her latest role, Olga Kurylenko found herself drawn to a small indie thriller from a newbie director.

In The Room, which opens in cinemas in Singapore today, the Quantum Of Solace (2008) star teams up with Belgian actor Kevin Janssens to play a couple who discover a strange room in their new house - one that grants them any material possession they wish for.