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Robert Pattinson appears at the red carpet for the film "Primetime" during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept 5.

PARIS – British actor Robert Pattinson’s role as James Bond will cement him as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and bankable superstars, but he will have to juggle two of the industry’s biggest franchises.

The London-born 40-year-old will now be in the incredibly rare position of fronting both the current Batman series – which he started in 2022 – and the new Bond movie.

He spent part of 2026 shooting as the Caped Crusader for The Batman: Part II with director Matt Reeves, which is being produced by Warner Bros and is slated to hit screens in February 2028.

That could even clash with the release of the Bond reboot by Denis Villeneuve, although no release date has been published by new studio owner Amazon MGM.

“I think that might lead to some intense negotiations between the studios down the line, although it’s probably manageable given the production cycles for major films like that,” Bruce Nash, founder of box office-tracking website The Numbers, said.

“Whether the public will embrace someone who is both Batman and Bond is something of an open question, and I can’t think of another case of someone owning the role of two such major characters at the same time,” he added.

Speculation mounted on Nov 16 that Pattinson would seek to exit a contract that reportedly ties him to a third Batman movie.

‘Dwindling pool’

He is also set to appear in December in another huge new Hollywood series, the third instalment of the Dune saga, also directed by Villeneuve, meaning his biggest risk might be overexposure.

“The hiring of the A-lister (for Bond) wasn’t just a rebuke of newcomers. It speaks to the dwindling pool of viable young movie stars,” film critic Drew Taylor wrote for The Wrap website on Nov 16.

Robert Pattinson appears at the screening of The Batman in London on Feb 23, 2022. PHOTO: AP

The previous generation of male superstars – Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Brad Pitt or Tom Hanks – are now in their 60s or over, “and there still aren’t suitable replacements”, Taylor added.

Pattinson’s closest equivalent is arguably fellow English star Tom Holland, who fronted 2026’s highest-grossing film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Both men also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster phenomenon The Odyssey.

Others have pointed out that the choice of Pattinson as Bond is something of an anomaly, with the role previously going to well-established actors who were not yet superstars, such as Daniel Craig or Pierce Brosnan.

That history had appeared to favour Pattinson’s rivals, such as acclaimed but lower-profile performers Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor.

Versatile

But the Twilight leading man has demonstrated a rare ability to jump between low-budget indie fare and mass-market studio productions – while taking audiences with him.

Just in 2026, he has appeared in The Drama opposite Zendaya, which grossed US$135 million (S$174 million) worldwide off a reported budget of around US$30 million, as well as The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan, which has made US$1.8 billion at the box office.

His turn as the scheming and villainous Antinous character was seen by many critics as one of the stand-out performances from a stellar cast.

Robert Pattinson appears with fellow cast members of the hit vampire film Twilight on Sept 7, 2008. PHOTO: AP

Shawn Robbins, founder of Box Office Theory, a cinema industry consultancy, said Pattinson is having “a career year, with a variety of blockbuster and indie successes added to his already eclectic resume”.

The Hollywood Reporter suggested that his turn in dark paedophile-themed psychological thriller Primetime had particularly impressed Bond director Villeneuve.

In that movie, which was Pattinson’s first foray into producing with his own company Icki Eneo Arlo, he teamed up with rising young director Lance Oppenheim to deliver an intense and sometimes disturbing performance.

At the height of his powers on-screen, it also saw him get involved in the production side for the first time.

“He wasn’t just my leading man. He was a like tried and true collaborator, and we forged this thing together,” Oppenheim said at the Venice Film Festival. AFP