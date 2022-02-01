Bollywood star Kajol tests positive

MUMBAI • Bollywood star Kajol (right) has revealed on Instagram that she tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The Mumbai-born actress, 47, did not give details, but added: "I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose."

She shared a picture of her daughter Nysa, 19, instead and wrote: "Let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world."

Fans sent their good wishes and compliments about Nysa taking after her famous mother.

Fellow actress Priyanka Chopra left a heart-eyes emoji and the comment: "She's stunning."

Chopra, 39, announced on Jan 21 that she and her American singer-actor husband Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child, a daughter, through surrogacy.

Kajol has been married to fellow Indian film star Ajay Devgn since 1999. The couple have a son, 11.

She is one of Hindi cinema's most successful and beloved stars, first bursting onto screens in action drama Bekhudi (1992). She was most recently seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, released last year in Hindi, English and Tamil.

According to a Reuters report on Sunday, India has reported more than 41 million Covid-19 cases and 494,091 deaths. The country reported 234,281 daily cases that same day.