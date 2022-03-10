Bob Dylan to release new book

NEW YORK • Nobel laureate and folk-rock legend Bob Dylan will release a new book on songwriting later this year, his publisher Simon and Schuster said on Tuesday.

The Philosophy Of Modern Song - slated for publication on Nov 8 - is the first book of new writing the 80-year-old has put out in nearly two decades, since Chronicles, Volume One came out in 2004.

The American poet and music artiste began writing his latest book in 2010, which comprises more than 60 essays, musing on singers such as Hank Williams and Nina Simone, along with the craft of songwriting, his publisher said.

"The publication of Bob Dylan's kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artistes of our time," said Mr Jonathan Karp, head of Simon and Schuster.

"The Philosophy Of Modern Song could have been written only by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us."

Rumours of a Chronicles, Volume Two have swirled for years, but fans will now have Philosophy to tide them over until - or if - that edition comes into public existence.

Dylan, who burst onto the folk scene in New York in the early 1960s, has sold more than 125 million records around the world.

He notably won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE