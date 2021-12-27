BoA, members of aespa, Red Velvet and Girls' Generation form new super girl group

The seven-member band comprises (from left) Karina, Wendy, Taeyeon, BoA, Hyoyeon, Seulgi and Winter. PHOTO: GIRLS ON TOP/FACEBOOK
SEOUL - Leading K-pop agency SM Entertainment has formed a super girl group with members from its stable of stars, it announced on Monday (Dec 27).

Known as GOT or Girls On Top, the seven-member band comprises BoA, Aespa's Winter and Karina, Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy, and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon.

The septet will make their debut on Saturday (Jan 1) in a free online concert and release their first single next Monday (Jan 3).

This new female super group comes after the formation of boy band SuperM in 2019 by SM Entertainment.

Its seven members came from four SM Entertainment boy groups - Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from Exo, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV.

