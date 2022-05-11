Bling Empire's Kane Lim is first South-east Asian face of Fenty Beauty

LOS ANGELES • Singaporean reality television star Kane Lim from Bling Empire (2021 to present) is the newest brand ambassador for Fenty Beauty.

The beauty brand, started by pop star Rihanna, appointed him as its first South-east Asian face on Monday.

Lim, 31, who is based in Los Angeles as a real estate developer, will appear in a new campaign that will debut in Sephora's flagship store in Singapore later this month.

"I have developed new-found confidence because of this opportunity," he said in an exclusive interview with entertainment portal People. "I don't know if people know this, but I suffer from a lot of insecurities."

He added: "People look at my Instagram and think differently, but that's because you can curate these posts, but with a campaign... it's different. It's more real."

The eldest of three sons from a wealthy family, Lim said in an interview with The Straits Times in February that he had grappled with weight and self-esteem issues his whole life, and weighed 100kg three years ago before he turned vegetarian.

"When I did the shoot, I was, like, 'Oh, wow.' This was the first picture where I actually didn't need Photoshop, which is incredible."

Bling Empire, which was a hit on Netflix last year, follows a group of affluent Asians and Asian-Americans in Los Angeles. A second season will be out on Friday.

Lim also revealed that he and Rihanna have been messaging each other on Instagram for years.

"Conversations about me working with Fenty first came about during the height of both the Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate movements. (Rihanna) is one of the few huge icons that really marched with us and that meant a lot to us," he said, referring to her appearance at a Stop Asian Hate rally in New York in April last year.

"I told her, 'This is bigger than the brand, this is bigger than Fenty. This is bigger than me, this is bigger than you. It's elevating both communities.

"The more people see us together, the more it breaks stigmas.'"