Blake Shelton promises to shed pandemic weight gain

Like many ordinary folks, American country singer Blake Shelton has found that the coronavirus pandemic has not been kind to his waistline.

However, the 44-year-old coach on The Voice has resolved to lose weight before his wedding to pop star Gwen Stefani, 51, who is also on the panel of coaches this latest season.

He recently appeared on radio show Party Barn Radio With Luke Bryan and answered candidly when asked, on a scale of 1 to 10, if he would lose 20 pounds (9kg) for his wedding.

"I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it, so 10," Shelton responded. "It's out there now so I can't let people down."

He also joked: "I've readjusted all the mirrors in the house so they look like when you're taking a selfie from up above because I can't even stand to look at myself in the mirror.

"So I've rearranged them where they're kind of angled down looking down at me and it's not so bad."

The couple have not set a wedding date yet, but they have said that they would rather wait, so people could socialise at their wedding, rather than hold it during a pandemic.

Shelton popped the question last October after five years of dating. Not only did he present Stefani with a custom-made engagement ring, but he also did it in a chapel he had built for her on his Oklahoma property.

It will be his third marriage and her second. She has three sons with ex-husband, rock musician Gavin Rossdale. Shelton has no kids.

In September last year, Shelton appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared that Stefani had dyed his hair grey.

He revealed: "I actually really liked it. I would have really liked it better had I not gained 117 pounds during quarantine."