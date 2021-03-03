Blackpink's Rose to release solo album next week

SEOUL • The long wait is almost over for Blackpink fans.

The K-pop girl group's singer Rose will be releasing her debut solo album next Friday.

Their agency YG Entertainment released two teaser posters for Rose's album late on Monday, with the first poster showing 03.12 and the second showing 2021.03.12.

The first poster caused initial confusion among some fans as they wondered if it was referring to March 12 or Dec 3.

The posters were also posted on the official social media accounts of Rose and Blackpink, which also comprise Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa.

There was no further information on the title and the songs in the album, but the words "No Way Out" and "You Are Now" were seen in the smoke-filled background of the first poster, with a dark image of Rose in a red dress.

Rose, 24, offered a sneak preview of one of her songs, Gone, when she performed it during Blackpink's online concert on Jan 31.

A 33-second trailer of the song was uploaded on the group's official YouTube channel in January and has received more than 44 million views as of yesterday.

Rose, whose real name is Roseanne Park, will be the second Blackpink singer to release a solo project, after Jennie released her aptly named single, Solo, in November 2018.

Solo works from Jisoo and Lisa are also on the way.