Blackpink’s Rose partners Apple to film new music video on iPhone 18 Pro

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The music video for New Trick will be directed by Dave Meyers, who helmed the video for Blackpink’s chart-topping 2025 single Jump.

SEOUL – Blackpink’s Rose is teaming up with Apple for her upcoming song New Trick, which was filmed using the iPhone 18 Pro, her agency The Black Label said on Sept 10.

The music video, which builds on Apple’s Shot on iPhone campaign, will be directed by American music video director Dave Meyers, who helmed the video for Blackpink’s chart-topping 2025 single Jump.

Rose, 29, released a teaser for the music video on Instagram on Sept 10, posing with a purple lollipop stamped with the words “new trick” and “Shot on iPhone 18 Pro”.

Written days after the Met Gala, which was held in New York in May, the song marks a shift away from the sad tracks on her Rosie album, the singer told Vogue.

“Ultimately, we successfully wrote something so not sad, and I think it is possibly the cutest thing we’ve ever made together... Maybe Apt. is the cutest, but y’all can judge that for me!” she told the publication.

The full track will drop in South Korea on Sept 18. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK