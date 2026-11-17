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YG Entertainment told South Korean media that discussions over future Blackpink activities are still ongoing.

SEOUL - Blackpink have been omitted from YG Entertainment’s latest list of artistes under exclusive contract, prompting questions over the girl group’s future activities with the agency.

According to YG’s third-quarter report filed with South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service, the company’s list of artistes under exclusive contract as of the end of September includes girl group Babymonster, boy bands Winner and Treasure as well as rapper Eun Ji-won, but not Blackpink.

YG had included Blackpink in its half-year report released in August.

Blackpink’s absence from the latest filing led to speculation that the girl group’s arrangement with YG may have changed. YG told South Korean media that discussions over future Blackpink activities are still ongoing.

“The Blackpink members are currently pursuing their individual activities as artistes, while discussions regarding group activities are ongoing,” YG said through an official statement.

The company added that it respects the members’ wishes to focus on their solo careers for the time being.

“We will continue discussions so that they can continue presenting meaningful group activities as Blackpink,” it said.

The omission, according to YG, does not itself confirm an end to Blackpink’s group activities or its relationship with YG. The company has not announced a formal termination of its group agreement with the members or detailed what form future Blackpink activities may take.

The four members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa - renewed their contracts with YG in late 2023 for group activities only. The arrangement has allowed the members to pursue music, acting, fashion and other individual projects while reuniting for group activities under the Blackpink name with YG.

Since renewing their group contract with YG, all four members have expanded their solo careers through separate management arrangements.

Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa established their own labels - Blissoo, Odd Atelier and Lloud, respectively - while Rose signed with The Black Label, the agency co-founded and led by longtime YG producer Teddy. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK