Blackpink’s Lisa wins best pop award at MTV Video Music Awards

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Lisa accepts the Best Pop Award for Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards at Peacock Theater on Sept 27 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES – Blackpink’s Lisa became the first K-pop artist to win at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) on Sept 27, taking away the best pop award for her solo track, Dream, a track from her solo LP Alter Ego.

The singer appeared visibly emotional after presenter Teyana Taylor announced her name at the ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“Sawatdee kha, everyone, thank you MTV for this amazing award,” said Lisa, greeting the audience in Thai, followed by thanking her collaborators on the track. “All those late night dreams brought me here today, so thank you for the inspiration.”

She also thanked her fans, saying: “Thank you to my Lilies (fandom name), I wouldn’t be here without you guys. Thank you so much for your love and support.”

Lisa holds the most nominations among K-pop artists in the 2026 MTV VMAs, being nominated for three more awards for Dream — best cinematography, best editing and best K-pop.

Lisa also gave the first live performance of Sawadika shortly after, the prerelease track from her upcoming EP Press Play, slated for release on Oct 23. Her performance joins a lineup that includes Madonna, Shaboozey, Gunna and Raye. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK