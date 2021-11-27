Blackpink's Lisa has Covid-19, other members negative

SEOUL • K-pop girl group Blackpink's Lisa has tested positive for Covid-19, while the other members of the quartet tested negative.

Lisa, 24, was informed on Wednesday of her diagnosis, according to a statement from her management agency, YG Entertainment. She had been tested as a pre-emptive measure ahead of a video shoot.

The other three members - Jisoo, Rose and Jennie - were subsequently tested and found to be negative for Covid-19, as were the band's production staff, security personnel and acquaintances, YG Entertainment said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that all four members had been vaccinated and that Lisa was "without symptoms and in very good condition".

The Thailand-born rapper and singer, who is due to launch a collaboration with make-up brand Mac Cosmetics next Friday, is wildly popular around the world and has close to 68 million followers on Instagram.

She has not posted any updates since the news broke, but the comments section of her last post on Tuesday has been flooded with well wishes for her recovery.