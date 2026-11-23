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Blackpink’s Jisoo to hold exclusive fan meet-up at Marquee Singapore on Nov 29

The Jisoo: Click In Singapore pop-up store at the Digital Light Canvas attraction in Marina Bay Sands runs until Nov 29.

SINGAPORE – K-pop star Jisoo of South Korean girl group Blackpink will make a special appearance in Singapore on Nov 29 for an exclusive fan meet-up at Marquee Singapore in Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

In a media release on Nov 21, event organiser CK Star Entertainment said fans can enter a lucky draw for a chance to score an invitation to the event.

To do so, they have to make a “qualifying” purchase at the Jisoo: Click In Singapore pop-up store – named after Click, a single off her upcoming debut studio album – at Marina Bay Sands’ Digital Light Canvas attraction by the teamLab art collective.

The promotion to score an invitation to the fan meet-up, titled Addicted Up Close after Jisoo’s solo single Addicted, runs till Nov 26, 9.30pm.

The pop-up store at MBS is currently running until Nov 29, from 10.30am to 9.30pm daily.

At the pop-up, visitors can shop an extensive range of Click merchandise, including Singapore-exclusive apparel such as a zip-up hoodie ($120) and T-shirt ($66).

The Singapore pop-up also marks the global debut of Jisoo’s popcorn line, Poppop, which retails at $6 a packet across 15 flavours, including sweet corn, tteokbokki, perilla oil stir-fried kimchi and brown sugar milk tea.

The terms and conditions of the promotion and more details about the event are available on CK Star Entertainment Singapore’s social media channels.