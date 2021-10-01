Blackpink's Jisoo and Rose cause fan frenzy at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS • K-pop girl band Blackpink's Jisoo and Rose have been taking Paris by storm this week.

While attending fashion shows as brand ambassadors - Jisoo for Dior, Rose for Saint Laurent - their presence at Paris Fashion Week caused their fans to go into a frenzy.

According to entertainment website Koreaboo, Jisoo, 26, caused a near stampede when she turned up for the Dior show at the Tuileries Gardens on Tuesday, the first day of fashion week.

Hordes of onlookers, including fans and members of the press, surged forward to get a closer look at her in a white Dior dress with black embroidery from its 2022 Resort collection.

While she did not walk the runway, she was given a prime front-row seat next to the head of Christian Dior Couture, Mr Pietro Beccari.

On the same day, Rose, 24, turned up for the runway show for Saint Laurent, held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, where a large crowd of fans was waiting for her, reported Koreaboo.

The fans, known as Blinks, even prepared a loudspeaker and played her debut solo hit On The Ground.

As she was leaving the venue, they started singing along to the tune, which brought tears to her eyes.

She was visibly emotional as it was possibly the first time she had heard fans sing her song since it was released in March.