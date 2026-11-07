K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Jennie, Jisoo sing animation soundtracks

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Jennie (left) and Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink are participating in soundtracks for feature-length animated films.

SEOUL – South Korean singers Jennie and Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink are participating in soundtracks for feature-length animated films.

Jennie performs the ballad, Someone To Hold, for Netflix animation Steps, a first for the 30-year-old singer, according to her agency OA Entertainment on Nov 6.

“I had so much fun working on a track for an animated film for the first time,” she said via the agency. “I loved the warm hearts and personalities of each character, and was happy to be a small part of their world.”

The film, which twists the plot of Cinderella, will be released on Nov 20, while Someone To Hold was released on Nov 6.

Jisoo, meanwhile, co-authored and sang Sun Showers for The Angry Birds Movie 3, which will hit cinemas in December.

“I’ve always loved how the films bring together such colourful characters, humour and heart,” the 31-year-old said in an exclusive interview with American magazine The Hollywood Reporter.

“With Sun Showers, I wanted to capture the movie’s playful and bright energy through a fun, feel-good song that makes people want to smile and dance along.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK