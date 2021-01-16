Blackpink's Jennie hits 600m YouTube views

SEOUL • Member of girl group Blackpink Jennie, who turns 25 today, got an early birthday gift when she became the first South Korean female artiste to surpass 600 million views on YouTube - a feat she achieved with her aptly named hit song Solo.

According to her agency YG Entertainment, the music video for the song reached 600 million views at about 5.20am yesterday - two years and two months after Solo's release in November 2018.

The tune, about seeking independence after a break-up, was written and co-produced by Korean-American rapper and songwriter Teddy Park.

Blackpink, who dropped their latest album, titled The Album, in October, also comprise Jisoo, 26, Lisa and Rose, both 23. They are also set to make their solo debuts.

Last month, YG announced that Lisa and Rose will be doing so this year, while Jisoo's debut album will be pushed back due to her filming commitments for the upcoming TV series Snowdrop.

The quartet will be holding their first live-streamed concert - originally scheduled to take place late last month - on Jan 31.