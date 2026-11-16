Blackpink’s Jennie found on leaked Grand Theft Auto VI soundtrack list: Report

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Jennie of Blackpink is reportedly one of the artists on the soundtrack for the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, according to media reports in the UK on Nov 15.

SEOUL – Jennie of Blackpink is reportedly one of the artists on the soundtrack for the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, according to media reports in the UK on Nov 15 .

The latest instalment, which launches on Nov 19, will be accompanied by an album for which game developer Rockstar Games teamed up with Atlantic Records.

The soundtrack consists of 34 tracks and is believed to include songs from Travis Scott, PinkPantheress and Keith Richards from The Rolling Stones.

A vinyl album of the game soundtrack was sold ahead of the official release.

However, a photograph uploaded to social media revealed all tracks and artists, including Jennie’s “Power Trip.” Others on the list are Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and Playboi Carti. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK