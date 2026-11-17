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Blackpink’s Jennie earns two Grammy nominations as major K-pop agencies sit out new Asian pop category

SEOUL - Blackpink singer Jennie earned two nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards with her collaboration Dracula with Australian psychedelic music project Tame Impala, emerging as the most prominent K-pop contender as the awards ceremony faces controversy over its newly introduced Asian pop category.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 69th Grammy Awards on Nov 16, naming Dracula in both Record of the Year, one of the ceremony’s four major awards, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The nominations mark Jennie’s first Grammy recognition as a solo artiste.

Meanwhile, girl groups Ive and KiiiKiii, both managed by Starship Entertainment, became the only K-pop acts nominated for Best Asian Pop Music Performance, a category introduced in 2026 that prompted K-pop boy band BTS to withdraw from Grammy consideration over concerns that it could separate Asian artistes from mainstream music categories.

Jennie and Tame Impala will compete for Record of the Year against Olivia Dean’s Man I Need, Bruno Mars’ I Just Might, Taylor Swift’s The Fate Of Ophelia, Raye’s Where Is My Husband!, Olivia Rodrigo’s The Cure, Rosalía’s Berghain featuring Bjork and Yves Tumor, and Ella Langley’s Choosin’ Texas.

In the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, Dracula faces Lady Gaga and Doechii’s Runway, Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter’s Bring Your Love, Raye and Hans Zimmer’s Click Clack Symphony, and Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s The Life Of A Showgirl.

The collaboration has also enjoyed commercial success, reaching No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart dated Nov 14.

In the inaugural Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, Ive were nominated for Bang Bang and KiiiKiii for 404 (New Era).

They will compete against Japanese singer Lisa’s Yes, Japanese metal group Babymetal and American instrumental band Polyphia’s Sunset Kiss, Filipino girl group BINI’s Unang Kilig and Filipino boy band SB19’s Visa.

The two Starship acts were the only K-pop groups to advance to the final six nominees in the category, despite reported submissions from other K-pop artistes, including girl group Fifty Fifty and ballad singer Park Hyo-shin.

The results follow months of controversy surrounding the Recording Academy’s decision in June to establish a separate category recognising Asian pop recordings, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.

BTS announced on July 29 that they would not submit any music for the 2027 Grammys, expressing opposition to categorising music by geography or language.

K-pop boy band Stray Kids subsequently opted not to submit music for the 2027 ceremony, with their agency JYP Entertainment confirming in October that the group had skipped the submission process.

K-pop’s four largest entertainment companies - Hybe, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment - also reportedly withheld their artistes from the new category. Acts including girl groups Twice and Aespa were among those reported to have skipped submissions.

The decisions do not necessarily constitute a coordinated industrywide boycott, but they have left the inaugural category without several of K-pop’s most internationally recognised performers.

The Recording Academy nevertheless proceeded with the category after consulting music industry representatives across Asia.

Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr defended the award, saying its purpose was to expand recognition of Asian performers rather than separate them from established Grammy categories.

He also clarified that artistes competing in the Asian pop category would remain eligible for major awards, including Album, Record and Song of the Year.

Outside the Asian pop category, several K-pop artistes reportedly submitted music for consideration in established Grammy fields but failed to secure nominations.

Among those reported to have pursued best pop duo/group performance were Blackpink singer Jisoo with Zayn for Eyes Closed, Enhypen for Bloody Paradise, Katseye for Animal, Nmixx with Anderson .Paak for Caution, and Lisa with Anitta and Rema for Goals.

Jennie was also reportedly submitted for best pop solo performance with Less Than A Lover, but did not advance to the final nominations in that category.

Other reported submissions included recordings by Ateez, Fifty Fifty, Illit, Katseye and Park Hyo-shin across pop and dance categories. None secured nominations in those fields.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on Feb 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK