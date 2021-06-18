Blackpink to mark 5th anniversary with a movie

SEOUL • K-pop girl band Blackpink are celebrating the fifth anniversary of their debut with a movie that will hit cinemas in more than 100 countries, their label YG Entertainment said on Wednesday.

Titled Blackpink The Movie, it will premiere on Aug 8, although release dates may differ in countries.

The film will show the quartet reminiscing over shared memories and include previously unreleased interviews with the band.

There will also be performances from their January online concert The Show, as well as the 2018 concert In Your Area, for fans to relive the events.

The movie is part of the "4+1 Project", which the band announced earlier in the week.

YG said on Tuesday that Blackpink are preparing a "big project" to mark their fifth anniversary, and uploaded a poster that read "4+1 Project" without providing further details. It added that the contents will be unveiled gradually via a dedicated website, with several events for fans.

For their fourth anniversary last year, Blackpink - which comprise members Jisoo, 26, Jennie, 25, and Rose and Lisa, both 24 - presented a version of their hit song, How You Like That, inspired by the 2013 Disney movie Frozen.

The quartet debuted in August 2016 with an EP titled Square One, which includes the songs Whistle and Boombayah. The music video for Boombayah recently surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube, becoming the band's third to reach the milestone, following Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and Kill This Love.

Blackpink's first full-length studio album, released last October, ranked No. 2 on both the Billboard 200 chart and Britain's Official Chart, the highest for a K-pop female act.

The group have also collaborated with pop stars such as Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK