Blackpink the first music act to get 80m YouTube subscribers

SEOUL - K-pop girl group Blackpink have made YouTube history by becoming the first music act with 80 million subscribers.

Already the top music act on the platform, the quartet started their channel six years ago, when they made their debut.

On Monday, they reached the 80 million milestone.

They were also the first music act to amass 70 million subscribers in November last year.

Last month, fellow K-pop mega band BTS crossed the 70 million subscriber mark, overtaking Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who is inching towards the mark with 69.9 million subscribers.

Fourth on the list is American DJ and producer Marshmello, followed by American rapper Eminem, British singer Ed Sheeran, and American singers Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Katy Perry.

Blackpink will release their second album, Born Pink, next Friday and embark on their world tour at the end of the year.

The first single from the album, Pink Venom, dropped on Aug 19 and its music video also broke records on YouTube by receiving 90.4 million views within 24 hours.

It is currently tagged "#1 On Trending For Music" on YouTube with close to 255 million views and counting.