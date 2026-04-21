Blackpink singer Jisoo denies links to brother’s alleged sex crime case

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The statement said Jisoo has had no involvement in or knowledge of her brother’s private affairs.

SEOUL – Blissoo, the agency founded by Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink, said on April 20 that it has no connection to the South Korean singer’s brother, who is under police investigation for alleged sexual assault.

The statement followed reports that a man in his 30s with the surname Kim, believed to be Jisoo’s elder brother, was arrested on April 15 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female streamer at his home in Seoul.

He is accused of committing forcible molestation after inviting the woman to his residence. While the suspect acknowledged contact with the woman, he reportedly denied the use of force. He is also facing separate allegations of domestic violence against his wife, further amplifying the controversy.

“The case is entirely unrelated to the artiste and the agency,” attorney Eun Hyun-ho of law firm Kim & Chang, Blissoo’s legal representative, said in a statement.

“The matter currently being raised has no connection whatsoever to the artiste or Blissoo, and much of the information being spread online consists of unconfirmed speculation or clearly false claims.”

Mr Eun said Jisoo, whose full name is Kim Ji-soo, has long been living apart from her family. He added that the 31-year-old began her trainee life at an early age and has had no involvement in or knowledge of her brother’s private affairs.

Blissoo also denied online allegations suggesting the brother had any role in its management or founding, stating that he holds no legal or business ties to the company.

Mr Eun warned that the agency would take all possible civil and criminal legal action against the spread of false information or content linking the artiste to unrelated matters. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK