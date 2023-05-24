Blackpink singer Jennie at Cannes Film Festival for acting debut

CANNES – Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink marked her acting debut in style at her first Cannes Film Festival appearance.

The South Korean singer attended the red-carpet event on Monday for the festival’s 76th edition held in Cannes, France, prior to the Out of Competition gala premiere of HBO drama series The Idol, in which she stars. Two of the show’s six episodes were screened. It debuts on HBO Go on June 5.

The highly anticipated series is co-produced by Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, and Euphoria (2019 to present) creator Sam Levinson.

Tesfaye also stars as the protagonist in The Idol alongside French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

Set against the backdrop of the Los Angeles music industry, the show centres on an aspiring female pop star (played by Depp) who builds a complicated yet romantic relationship with Tesfaye’s self-help guru and cult leader on her way to stardom.