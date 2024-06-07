Blackpink’s Lisa teases upcoming solo music on new TikTok account

Thai rapper and Blackpink member Lisa's first TikTok reel garnered over 22.9 million views in 20 hours. PHOTO: LALALALISA_M/TIKTOK
Thai singer-rapper Lisa will be dropping new music soon, the member of K-pop girl group Blackpink teased on her Instagram Stories on June 6.

“Coming soon: Lisa,” said the post, with links to pre-save an untitled project on Spotify and Apple Music. Her official website and personal agency Lloud’s Instagram Stories featured the same graphic.

Lisa made her debut as a soloist in September 2021 with the singles Lalisa and Money. The upcoming music venture will be released under American label RCA, which she joined in April.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old, who is the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram with more than 103 million followers, is looking at achieving a similar feat on TikTok.

Her first TikTok reel posted on June 6 – where she is seen striking numerous poses dressed in a cropped white graphic T-shirt and studded beige jeans – garnered over 22.9 million views in 20 hours. Her newly launched account also amassed more than 4.4 million followers and 5.4 million “likes” in that time.

Fans – many of whom are from Lisa’s native country – left over 191,000 comments on the post, cheering that she finally has her own TikTok channel.

The idol is also going to make her acting debut in the third season of award-winning American television series The White Lotus, which is slated for release in 2025.

