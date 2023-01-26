Blackpink’s Lisa poses with footballer Neymar in Paris

PARIS – The worlds of K-pop and football came together when Blackpink rapper Lisa posed with a superstar fan of the group.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old posted on Instagram Stories a photo of herself with Brazilian footballer Neymar.

The athlete, who plays for French football club Paris Saint-Germain, shared the same photo on his Instagram Stories.

Blackpink, which also include Jisoo, Jennie and Rose, is now in Paris. The group had performed on Wednesday at a concert organised by a charity organisation led by French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Other stars who performed at the concert included American singer Pharrell Williams and British singer Mika.

Neymar, 30, had previously shared the music video of the girl group’s song, Pink Venom, on Twitter in August, saying that he liked the song.

He has also previously moved along to Blackpink’s 2020 hit How You Like That, while live-streaming himself playing the popular mobile game PUBG in 2021 and using the act’s exclusive package in the game.