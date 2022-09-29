Blackpink’s Jisoo meets actress Natalie Portman at Dior show in fan-girl moment

PARIS – K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Jisoo saw her fan-girl dreams come true when she got to sit beside actress Natalie Portman at the Dior fashion show on Tuesday.

The South Korean idol and the Hollywood star were both attending the spring/summer 2023 presentation at Paris Fashion Week as they are both global ambassadors of the French luxury house.

Jisoo, 27, posted a photo of the two of them sitting on the front row on Instagram Stories on Wednesday and wrote: “So happy to be able to sit next to and talk to @natalieportman, whom I’ve admired since I was very little. Thank you so much for your kindness.”

She added: “This memory will remain forever in my heart.”

Portman, 41, also posted the same photo on Instagram and tagged both Jisoo and Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Their interaction while watching the show was also captured in a number of clips by attendees, who shared them widely on social media.

There were also many photos of a huge crowd of fans waiting patiently outside the show venue just for a glimpse of Jisoo entering and exiting.

Jisoo, who was appointed global ambassador of Dior last year, had previously gushed over Portman’s acting in her favourite movie Closer (2004) and was thrilled to join her in representing the brand.

The Oscar-winning actress for Black Swan (2010) has been with the house since 2011.

Jisoo and bandmate Rose, who is also at Paris Fashion week as the global ambassador of French house Saint Laurent, have been posting photos of them enjoying their time in the city of lights.

Rose, 25, who shared casual snaps of herself at a bistro and walking along the streets, also attracted a large crowd of fans outside the Saint Laurent show venue near the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday.