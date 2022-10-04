Blackpink’s agency takes legal action against those who leaked Jennie’s personal photos

SEOUL – YG Entertainment, the agency of K-pop girl group Blackpink, said it would take legal action against those who have circulated member Jennie’s personal photos.

“We have officially requested the police to investigate who first leaked Blackpink’s Jennie’s personal photos, ” YG said Monday in a Korean statement, which was translated on various entertainment websites.

“YG has been monitoring the matter for some time and filed a complaint in September after collating evidence.”

The agency said it had refrained from commenting on the issue to minimise further damage.

However, it decided to take action due to the rumours and personal attacks, as well as the invasion of privacy resulting from the leaked photos.

“We have also sued and filed complaints against people who have repeatedly uploaded unverified content or written malicious posts,” YG said, urging the public not to share the pictures.

YG did not state which photos it was referring to, but there have been snaps of Jennie and V of K-pop boy band BTS – both are 26 – together circulating online in recent months, leading to speculation that the two were dating.

Meanwhile, V, who was recently featured on the cover of Vogue Korea magazine, has set a record in magazine sales.

According to K-pop news portal Allkpop, fans in China bought more than 72,800 copies of V’s Vogue Korea issue as of Sunday, making him the top K-pop artiste in the sales ranking.