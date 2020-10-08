Blackpink chalk up highest first-week album sales for a K-pop girl group

SEOUL • Blackpink continue to set records - this time with the highest first-week album sales for a K-pop girl group with their latest release, The Album.

Citing music sales tracker Hanteo Chart, their agency YG Entertainment said the physical album sold around 590,000 copies in just one day since its release on Tuesday.

The group's first full-length album, which includes tracks such as Lovesick Girls, How You Like That and Ice Cream, was released online on Oct 2, before the hard copy was released this week.

Their music video for How You Like That became the fastest video in YouTube history to reach 100 million views - in 32 hours. Blackpink are the top music group on YouTube with 50.3 million subscribers, just behind Canadian pop star Justin Bieber's 57.4 million.

However, The Korea Herald reported that YG is considering editing a scene in their Lovesick Girls music video following an outcry over member Jennie's nurse outfit.

In the video released on Oct 2, Jennie is dressed in red high heels and a white nurse costume - sparking social media posts with hashtags such as #Stop_Sexualizing_Nurses and #nurse_is_profession.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, YG said: "The scene showing a nurse and a patient in the Lovesick Girls MV comes from the lyrics 'no doctor could help when I'm lovesick'. We had no specific intention and are worried about the distorted views.

"We ask that people watch MV as an independent art genre and understand that the scenes do not have any other intention (other) than expressing the music."

They added: "The producers are contemplating and discussing editing the specific scene."

YG's response came a day after the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union posted a comment on its website criticising YG for the sexual portrayal of nurses. "Despite many nurses fighting to reduce the sexual portrayal of nurses, in 2020, when talk of women's rights is more active than ever, YG Entertainment sexually portrayed a nurse in its Blackpink MV. If pop culture repeats distorted images of nurses, the situation will get worse," it said.

The music video has more than 110 million views on YouTube and the album shot to No. 1 on iTunes in over 50 regions upon its release.

Blackpink are set to release their Netflix documentary, Light Up The Sky, next Wednesday. The trailer, released on Tuesday, features live footage, their 2019 Coachella performance and interviews with each member of the group as they reflect on their journey to global stardom.