Black Eyed Peas, The Kid Laroi, TLC and Suede for Singapore F1 concerts

SINGAPORE - American pop group Black Eyed Peas, Australian rapper-singer The Kid Laroi, American R&B act TLC and British band Suede are set to perform at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022, taking place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

They join previously announced acts American band Green Day, Irish boy band Westlife and American electronic dance music star Marshmello.

Black Eyed Peas, famed for hits such as Where Is the Love? (2003) and Pump It (2005), will perform at the Padang Stage on the second day, Oct 1, and the Wharf Stage on the third and final day, Oct 2.

The Kid Laroi, known for recent pop hits Without You (2020) and Stay (2020), a duet with Justin Bieber, will perform at the Padang Stage on Oct 2.

TLC, one of the best-selling American girl groups of all time, will perform at the Wharf Stage on Oct 1. The act currently comprises singers Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins.

Alternative rockers Suede, known for Britpop classics such as Beautiful Ones (1996), will play at the Wharf Stage on Oct 1.

The complete line-up will include 92 performances that will take place across nine stages at the F1 Circuit Park in Marina Bay.

Other artistes performing include home-grown acts such as rapper Shigga Shay, singer/songwriter Inch and hip-hop duo ihasamic! & Wovensound.

The Circuit Park will also feature artwork from Singaporean artists such as Hafi and 8EyedSpud.

The F1 concerts at the Padang Stage, where the headlining acts perform, have hosted some of Singapore's largest concerts over the years, with crowds of up to 65,000 people.

All tickets, which start at $98 for the Friday night walkabout and Bay Grandstand tickets, will allow access to the Padang Stage.

Go to www.singaporegp.sg for more information.