Birthday boy JJ Lin teased about being single at 40

Singer JJ Lin celebrated his 40th birthday with two big career announcements last Saturday, but his celebrity pals were more interested in pushing him to get married and have kids.

Billed as The Next Big Thing, his online post mentioned a ticketed virtual concert, Sanctuary Finale, on June 6 and the release of his previously announced first English EP, Like You Do, at midnight yesterday.

He also teased fans about an upcoming "epic duet" with a female singer, who will be revealed next month.

Lin wrote of the eight-track Like You Do on Instagram: "Every song is a reflection of the darker version of myself. And I've found a sense of healing, by reaching in and realising that true strength is found in embracing every version of the self."

Meanwhile, his long-awaited concert will be the grand finale to his successful Sanctuary World Tour, which had kicked off in March 2018 and made its way to 43 cities before being halted by the global pandemic.

The virtual finale will feature state-of-the-art extended reality technology combined with live performances to give home audiences an immersive experience.

However, the bachelor's celebrity friends were less interested in his music career and more interested in ribbing him about his personal life in video clips they had recorded for his big day.

Taiwanese star Jay Chou, who attended Lin's birthday bash in Taipei, said: "Get married quickly and a little JJ will pop out soon."

Another pal, Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue, said: "You're 40 already. Time to think about the next stage of life - marriage and babies."

Fellow Singaporean singer A-do also chimed in with: "Hope you find a wife."

Taiwanese host-singer Matilda Tao teased him when he proclaimed he was single and leaving it to fate. Referring to the paparazzi, she joked: "Don't let them catch you in photos tonight."