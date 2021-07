Moviegoers will recognise Jennifer Coolidge from her idiosyncratic, scene-stealing turns in comedies such as American Pie (1999), Best In Show (2000) and the Legally Blonde films (2001 to 2003) - a resume of hilarious roles that have won her a cult following.

But the 59-year-old character actress gets a chance to flex her dramatic muscles in the new limited series The White Lotus, a dark social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort.