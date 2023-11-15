Binge-worthy: Variety series GBRB: Reap What You Sow makes farmers out of K-stars

GBRB: Reap What You Sow

Viu

4 stars

K-drama leading men and K-pop idols on a farm?

That is a reality on the variety series GBRB: Reap What You Sow, where South Korean actors Kim Woo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo and Kim Ki-bang and boy band Exo’s D.O. are given a plot of land, a shovel, a hoe and free rein to plant whatever they want.

The catch? These fast friends in real life have absolutely no farming knowledge.

Helmed by famed K-variety show producer Na Young-seok, known for other entries in the genre such as Three Meals A Day (2014 to 2020) and Earth Arcade (2022 to 2023), Reap What You Sow uses Na’s signature freewheeling filming style to follow the triumphs and foibles of the foursome.

Here are three reasons to tune in.

1. Ups and downs of farm life

While the main cast may all be celebrities with millions of fans, the true star of the show is the farm – located in the countryside of Inje county in South Korea’s Gangwon province.

The great joy of watching the series is seeing the four men confront the myriad challenges of farming, from weather to bugs. It is satisfying to observe their growth, as they start out barely able to use a hoe but grow into men who plough, sow and pluck out weeds with speed.

The care they have for their crops is also palpable. When they realise the watermelon seeds they planted on a whim have sprouted, they jump and scream with such excitement that their joy is infectious even through a screen.

Similarly, one feels their disappointment when most of the crops in their first farming attempt die out, and they are advised to replough their land and try again.

Their love for their farm manifests in hilarious ways too.

Lee, known for shows such as Running Man (2010 to present), compares himself with Liam Neeson’s protagonist in the kidnapping thriller Taken (2008), as he swears to go into the forest and chase down any deer that dares to trample on his crops.