Binge-worthy: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Welcome to the age of blockbuster television.

HBO has its expensive Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) prequel, House Of The Dragon, while Amazon Prime Video has this epic fantasy series, a big-budget prestige product that rides on the global success of The Lord Of The Rings movies (2001 to 2003).

Here are three reasons to watch The Rings Of Power:

1. Well-made comfort viewing



Despite the show’s TV-14 rating in the United States – which means it is unsuitable for those under 14 years old – it has so far delivered a tone that leans more to the kid-friendly The Chronicles Of Narnia (2005 to 2010) or The Hobbit films (2012 to 2014), rather than HBO’s fantasy for grown-ups, House Of The Dragon.

If there is a finish line, the leisurely pacing of The Rings Of Power’s first two episodes shows that the producers are in no hurry to get there. The finish line, by the way, has not been specified. The story is only loosely inspired by the places and characters created by author J.R.R. Tolkien, so its writers can draw it out for as many seasons as they like, or for as long as the Tolkien estate will let them.

Two episodes in, and it has been mostly a tease. Those in a hurry to get the show to crystallise around a single quest, adventure or hero will be disappointed.

In tone, it is shaping up to be the gentle, feel-good contrast to the nastier, more violent and faster-paced House Of The Dragon. They make a good pairing. Watch one blood-drenched Dragon, then follow up with one enchantment-cloaked Ring for balance.

2. The scene-setting has been top-notch



The first episode opens with a narration that sets up the world of the Second Age, which occurs 3,000 years before the Third Age events of The Lord Of The Rings trilogy. Here is Valinor, or the Undying Lands, shown briefly as the place where immortal elves lived blissfully until the jealous demigod Morgoth and his aide-de-camp, the sorcerer Sauron, create a catastrophe.

In the war that follows, the elves chase Sauron eastwards across the sea, landing on the continent of Middle-earth. There, the elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) rises through the ranks as a warrior. More Middle-earthers enter the picture, including the nomadic hobbits of the Harfoot sub-race, as well as the wealthy, technology-driven dwarves. Humans are poor farmers, haunted by their past as a race who fought on Sauron’s side.

The show’s slow building of Tolkien’s world is good, but not perfect. The comedic bumbling of the Harfoot hobbits gets old fast and the humans had better do more than scowl and mutter darkly.