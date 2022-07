3 stars

Taiwanese comedy series Mom, Don't Do That! is a quirky take on grief, love and family. Based on a real-life account, the story follows a widow in her 60s named Mei-mei (played by veteran singer Billie Wang) and her search for love five years after the death of her husband. Her dating shenanigans are a source of annoyance for her daughters Ru-rong (Alyssa Chia) and Ruo-min (Alice Ko), who have their own troubles in love.