Little Women

Netflix

4 stars

South Korea’s stylish modern-day reimagining of Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age novel is a far darker and much more thrilling tale about money, class and power. While the original novel was centred on a poor family of four sisters who could always count on their loving parents, this K-drama focuses on three sisters who have to fend for themselves in the face of poverty, a selfish mother and an alcoholic father.