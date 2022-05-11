Binge-worthy: K-drama Our Blues is a well-acted slice-of-life series set in Jeju

A-listers such as Lee Byung-hun star in the K-drama Our Blues. PHOTO: NETFLIX
Updated
Published
27 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

4 stars

K-drama Our Blues is a star-studded omnibus drama with 20 episodes set on the beautiful island of Jeju, where everyone seems to know everyone. The episodes feature 14 characters and jump between different storylines.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top