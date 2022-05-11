Binge-worthy: K-drama Our Blues is a well-acted slice-of-life series set in Jeju

4 stars
K-drama Our Blues is a star-studded omnibus drama with 20 episodes set on the beautiful island of Jeju, where everyone seems to know everyone. The episodes feature 14 characters and jump between different storylines.
