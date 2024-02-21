Binge-worthy: Doctor Slump coasts on Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik’s camaraderie

Doctor Slump (PG13)

Netflix

3 stars

Former high school rivals and overachievers Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyung-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) meet by chance after a decade.

Both are now doctors specialising in different fields. He is a star plastic surgeon and she is a brilliant anaesthesiologist.

However, their reunion comes at a time when both are at the lowest point of their lives.

Embroiled in a malpractice suit, Jeong-woo is forced to sell his clinics to pay off debts. Overworked and constantly undermined by her superiors, Ha-neul quits her job after she is diagnosed with clinical depression.

South Korean series Doctor Slump proceeds to adopt the familiar enemies-to-lovers trope, but the road to romance is not straightforward due to the protagonists’ circumstances.

Here are three reasons why this romantic comedy is worth your time.

1. High school reunion

There was much buzz when South Korean media reported in 2022 that the Parks were cast in Doctor Slump. It marked their reunion since 2013’s The Heirs, the hit coming-of-age drama about wealthy, privileged high school students that propelled Shin-hye – along with her co-stars Lee Min-ho, Kim Woo-bin, Krystal Jung and Hyung-sik – into becoming bona fide K-stars.

While Hyung-sik had a supporting role in The Heirs and minimal screen time with Shin-hye, their playful rapport has developed into a genuine camaraderie over the decade.

How Jeong-woo and Ha-neul become bitter academic competitors is told in a series of flashbacks. As the story continues, more of their high school rivalry and misunderstandings are revealed. It is amazing that both actors, who are in their 30s, can still pass off as high school students.

However, the plot moves a bit too leisurely. The 16-episode series has reached its mid-point, yet one gets the feeling that there is much more to be told.

Shin-hye’s honest-to-goodness charm and Hyung-sik’s endearing personality are the primary reasons that Doctor Slump sits at No. 3 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart in the TV category for non-English content.

2. Park Shin-hye’s K-drama comeback