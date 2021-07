Chinese romance drama Make A Wish is one for the cat lovers. It takes the roommates-to-lovers trope out for a spin, albeit with a fantastical, furry twist.

Chi Yan (Ren Youlun) is an introverted bookstore owner and writer who is more comfortable hanging out with animals than humans. One day, he saves a white cat from an oncoming car. But overnight, the cat turns into a beautiful woman (Gia Ge), who is later given the name Xiao Xiu.