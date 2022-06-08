Binge-worthy: Cult movie Irma Vep remade into series with oddball charm

3 stars
French director Olivier Assayas pulls off a beguiling remake of his cult movie, Irma Vep (1996), a film-within-a-film that starred Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung as the lead in a French production slowly spiralling into chaos.
