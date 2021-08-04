Binge-worthy: 3 reasons to catch nimble sports comedy Ted Lasso

In Ted Lasso, an American-football coach is hired to manage a London premier league club despite having no clue about soccer.
In Ted Lasso, an American-football coach is hired to manage a London premier league club despite having no clue about soccer.PHOTO: APPLE TV+
  • Published
    47 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Apple TV+
3 stars

When it debuted last year (2020), this comedy series was the hit no one saw coming.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 