Billie Eilish youngest solo artiste to headline Glastonbury

LONDON • Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish will perform at Glastonbury next June, becoming the British music festival's youngest-ever solo headliner, organisers said on Monday.

The 19-year-old hitmaker, who sings the theme tune for the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die, performed at the festival's Other Stage in 2019, the last time the major greenfield music event was held.

It was cancelled last year and this year due to the pandemic, although a virtual event was organised in May.

The youngest performer to headline Glastonbury was bassist Mark Hamilton of Northern Irish band Ash.

He was about 20 years and three months old when the group replaced English singer Steve Winwood as headliner in 1997.

Eilish will be 20 years and six months old when she hits the stage next year.

The teenage singer, known for songs like Bad Guy and Bury A Friend, posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a Glastonbury hooded sweatshirt, and writing "2022" on the photo.

"This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait," Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said in a statement, adding Eilish would perform on the main Pyramid stage on June 24.

The festival will be held from June 22 to 26, and is already sold out due to deposits for last year's tickets being rolled over for a second year, organisers said.

