Billie Eilish to perform here in August

American singer Billie Eilish is set to return to Singapore and perform at the National Stadium on Aug 21.

The concert is part of her global Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, which will also include shows in other Asian cities: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Seoul and Tokyo.

Tickets prices range from $130 to $310. Presales start today, while general ticket sales will begin next Tuesday. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster's website and hotline, and at all SingPost outlets.

The multi-award-winning American pop singer-songwriter previously performed in Singapore at the 2018 edition of Laneway Festival.

The 20-year-old is known for hits such as Bad Guy (2019) and Happier Than Ever (2021). She first came to prominence at the age of 13 after she uploaded a song, Ocean Eyes, onto music streaming site SoundCloud.

Since then, she has racked up various music accolades, including seven Grammy Awards. At the 2020 Grammys, when she was 18, she became the youngest artiste to nab the top awards - Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Bad Guy, and Album of the Year for debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019).

She also won this year's Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for the theme song to the James Bond film No Time To Die (2021).

BILLIE EILISH: HAPPIER THAN EVER, THE WORLD TOUR

WHERE National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive

WHEN Aug 21, 8pm

ADMISSION $130, $170, $200, $210, $260, $300 and $310 via Ticketmaster's website (www.ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588), and at all SingPost outlets