Billboard-topping K-pop stars Stray Kids to hold first concert in S’pore on Feb 5

SINGAPORE – K-pop boy band Stray Kids will be coming to Singapore come February 2023.

The eight-man group will be bringing their Maniac concert world tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 5.

Tickets to see the octet, which is made up of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N, range from $168 to $348. Those with $348 tickets will be entitled to fan benefits such as access to their soundcheck party prior to the show.

Tickets go on sale on Oct 28 at 10am. A pre-sale for concert organiser Live Nation members is available from 2pm to midnight on Oct 27.

Stray Kids, which made their debut in 2018, are one of the best-selling and most popular boy bands in South Korea. They are the only act in the world to land two albums at the top of the Billboard 200 chart this year.

Their previous album Oddinary topped the chart in March while their latest one, Maxident, repeated the feat in October. They have a perfect record on the Billboard 200 since both albums are their first two entries on the chart. Maxident also surpassed 2.24 million in pre-order sales.