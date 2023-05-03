Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour, who sparked romance rumours after Met Gala, are just ‘great friends’

LOS ANGELES – British actor Bill Nighy and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour sparked romance rumours when they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala on Monday, with a number of media outlets reporting that the pair are together and the news spreading on Twitter.

However, his representative said that the pair “have simply been great friends for two decades”.

Speaking to People magazine, the representative added: “They are not in a relationship.”

The pair, both 73 and reportedly single, were the first to arrive at the fashion event in New York City and were seen locking arms as they made their way down the red carpet.

Ms Wintour, who is British but based in New York, wore a patterned coat over a floor-length silver skirt, while Nighy wore a black suit to the fund-raiser for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The theme of the gala this year was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.

This was not the first time they had been spotted together over the years.

Ms Wintour, the long-time chair of the Met Gala and an iconic figure in the fashion world, has been divorced twice, and has a son, psychiatrist Charles Shaffer, 38, and a daughter, movie producer Bee Shaffer, 35.

Nighy, best known for his role in romantic comedy Love Actually (2003), was in a long-term relationship with British actress Diana Quick, 76, until 2008 and they have a daughter, Mary Nighy, 38, an actress-director.